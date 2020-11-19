Dynamic Aviation to invest $47.9M, create 207 new jobs in Rockingham County

Dynamic Aviation will invest $47.9 million to expand its operation in Rockingham County, establishing a new 13,000-square-foot facility for office space and a composite shop, and a 33,000-square-foot hangar to house its legacy aircraft, including the first Air Force One.

Virginia successfully competed against multiple states for the project, which will create 207 new jobs.

“Dynamic Aviation has achieved soaring success in Rockingham County over the last 50 years,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “The Shenandoah Valley boasts a world-class roster of innovative companies that benefit from the infrastructure, high-caliber workforce, and outstanding quality of life that the region offers. We are confident that this expansion will launch a new chapter of growth for Dynamic Aviation and look forward to working together to ensure Virginia remains a hub for the aerospace industry.”

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Rockingham County, Dynamic Aviation delivers customized aerial assets and services to support a wide range of customers, including national defense, military intelligence, federal agencies, state and local governments, non-profit research organizations, and private companies.

The company has the flexibility and resources to deliver world-class aviation solutions that combine mission-modified aircraft, experienced flight crews, and comprehensive maintenance services.

Dynamic Aviation operates a 300,000-square-foot heavy maintenance and modifications center, engine shop, and privately owned airport at its headquarters in Bridgewater.

The company employs more than 750 aviation professionals, owns over 140 aircraft, and operates from 18 locations in 11 countries across five continents.

“Virginia-based Dynamic Aviation provides expertise and solutions to clients worldwide, and we are proud to support this major expansion,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The company’s history and continued growth in Rockingham County is a testament to the region’s accessibility to global markets and reliable talent pipeline that has supported the operation for over 50 years. We thank Dynamic Aviation for its commitment to Virginia, and for creating more than 200 new jobs.”

“Dynamic Aviation chose its Virginia location for the facility expansion and the creation of 207 new jobs because of the region’s infrastructure, assets, and strategic location,” said Michael Stoltzfus, president and CEO of Dynamic Aviation.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Rockingham County and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support Dynamic Aviation’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.

As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

Dynamic Aviation has been actively involved in VEDP’s international trade programs since 2012, and is a 2013 graduate of the award-winning Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) Program. VALET is an application-based, two-year global export acceleration program that provides participating companies with assistance from a team of experienced international service providers to help meet their export goals.

“Rockingham County is fortunate to have such great business partners as Dynamic Aviation,” said Billy Kyger, chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors. “We are very pleased by this recent announcement of such a large investment in our community and the creation of 207 new jobs. We look forward to Dynamic Aviation’s continued growth and contribution to the Commonwealth’s and Rockingham County’s economy.”

“Dynamic Aviation has been closely tied to our community for decades and today’s announcement further demonstrates their commitment to being a community partner and a leader in the Commonwealth and the world of aviation,” said Sen. Emmett Hanger. “VEDP has supported the company’s growth opportunities, and I am pleased we can help propel the expansion and additional jobs with assistance through programs like VJIP and VALET.”

“I am pleased to see Dynamic Aviation continue to succeed and invest in Rockingham County,” said Del. Chris Runion. “The company’s dedication to the community and its employees is a model that any business should strive to achieve.”

