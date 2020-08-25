DWR seeks accreditation from Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources passed a resolution at its recent board meeting for the Law Enforcement Division to become accredited by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.

This accreditation establishes standards of performance, acknowledges business practices and professionally recognized organizational principles that are mandated as necessary for a particular profession or organization.

“Seeking accreditation for the Law Enforcement Division is about a commitment for the continued pursuit of excellence, putting best Law Enforcement practices in place with a continual review of those practices to ensure that Virginia’s Conservation Police Officers are providing a high standard of public service and promoting public trust,” said Lt. Rob Ham, DWR Accreditation Manager.

The objective of the VLEPSC Accreditation process is to provide for a consistent application of established best management standards to further increase participating agency accountability, reduce liability, and promote a continued commitment to building public trust. The Virginia Accreditation Program, operated through the Department of Criminal Justice Services, was designed and developed by professional law enforcement executives to provide a reasonable and cost-effective plan for the professionalization of law-enforcement agencies that serve the Commonwealth.

The Department of Wildlife Resources accreditation will provide additional opportunities to promote agency outreach endeavors in educating employees and constituents alike in the mission to Conserve, Connect and Protect. Achieving and maintaining law enforcement accreditation will serve as further evidence of the agency’s commitment of excellence to the hunting, fishing, boating, and outdoor enthusiasts of the Commonwealth.

For more information on the DWR accreditation process, visit www.dcjs.virginia.gov/law-enforcement/programs/vlepsc.

