Dwayne Sutton, Trey McGowens named ACC Basketball Players of the Week

Louisville junior Dwayne Sutton has been voted the ACC Basketball Player of the Week, while Pitt’s Trey McGowens was received Freshman of the Week accolades.

ACC weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season. The ACC Player of the Week selection is Sutton’s first of the season, while McGowens was voted the ACC Freshman of the Week for the second time.

In a pair of road games for the Cardinals last week, Sutton produced double-doubles in both games while averaging 14.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

In Louisville’s 83-62 victory at No. 12 North Carolina, Sutton totaled 17 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals as Louisville had its widest margin of victory ever against an AP-ranked team on the road. Sutton became the first Louisville player in school history to have a double-double in points and rebounds combined with at least four steals and at least seven assists.

The Louisville native had 12 points and 11 rebounds in an overtime loss at Pittsburgh earlier in the week, when he scored his 700th career point and pulled down his 500th career collegiate rebound.

Pitt’s McGowens averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 50.0 percent (14-of-28) from the field, including 44.4 percent (4-of-9) from three-point range, for the week.

The Pendleton, South Carolina, native scored a Pitt-freshman record 33 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists and three steals to lead Pitt to an 89-86 overtime win against Louisville Wednesday. He was 12-of-19 from the field, including 4-of-7 from three-point range as Pitt snapped a 23-game conference losing streak. McGowens scored 20 points in the opening half of play in the win over the Cardinals.

McGowens recorded a season-high seven assists to go along with seven points, five rebounds and a steal in an 86-80 road loss to No. 15 NC State on Saturday.

