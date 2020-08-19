DuPont settlement funds new Shenandoah River watershed access points

Residents and visitors to the Shenandoah River watershed will soon enjoy six new or improved access points to the rivers in the area, thanks to an effort funded by DuPontWaynesboro Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration settlement.

Locations funded for newly developed access sites include Dooms Crossing in Augusta County on the South River and Headley Bridge in Shenandoah County on the North Fork Shenandoah River. Funds were also awarded to Seven Bends State Park to develop an ADA-compliant fishing trail and fishing access platforms.

Access improvements will occur at Crimora Park in Augusta County on the South River, Alma Boat Landing in Page County on the South Fork Shenandoah River, and Morgan’s Ford in Warren County on the Main Stem Shenandoah River.

“These access points and others to come in the future will improve recreational access and fishing opportunities available to the public in much-needed areas of the Shenandoah watershed,” said Ryan Brown, executive director of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. “We are excited to work with USFWS, localities, and other agencies on this partnership and excited for the recreational benefits it will provide to the watershed region and all Virginians visiting there.”

In 2019, the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Fish and Wildlife Service announced the launch of a program to help Commonwealth citizens with the development of public recreation access to Shenandoah Valley Rivers. This program, Support to Partners – Shenandoah River Watershed, is a partnership through the DuPont settlement among the Commonwealth, the Department of Wildlife Resources and the Fish and Wildlife Service.

In early 2020, over $450,000 was dedicated to enhance or create recreational fishing access throughout the Shenandoah River Watershed.

“A few hours of fishing is like nature’s antidote for stress and cabin fever, and a wonderful chance to connect with loved ones or have ‘me time,’” said Cindy Schulz, the Fish and Wildlife Service’s Virginia Field Office supervisor. “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is pleased to direct DuPont settlement funds toward creating and improving access to recreational fishing within the Shenandoah River watershed.”

Local municipalities are encouraged to apply for funding to create or improve river access within the Shenandoah River Watershed. Eligible local governments including Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, and Frederick counties, and cities and towns within these aforementioned counties are eligible and encouraged to apply.

Also eligible are state and federal agencies and non-governmental not-for-profit organizations.

Funds are awarded on a competitive basis and more funds are available if needed.

Applications are due October 1, 2020.

For more information on how to apply for funding: dwr.virginia.gov/support-topartners.

For more information on the program: click here.

The website also has a link to an interactive map that shows all projects. Please click on a specific project for more information.

