DuPont investing to expand Spruance site in Chesterfield County

DuPont will modernize and expand its manufacturing and technology presence in Chesterfield County, the company’s largest manufacturing site.

A global provider of technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions, DuPont will invest more than $75 million in the Spruance site, creating approximately 60 new jobs over the next several years.

“Innovative companies like DuPont help to keep Virginia at the forefront of a rapidly evolving manufacturing industry,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a Tuesday news release. “DuPont has provided high-quality, well-paying jobs for hardworking Virginians for nearly a century. The expansion of the company’s Spruance site in Chesterfield County is a significant win, and we are grateful to DuPont for their ongoing commitment to the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Northam approved a $250,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield County with the project. Northam also approved a performance-based grant of $1 million from the Virginia Investment Performance (VIP) program, an incentive that encourages capital investment by existing Virginia companies.

DuPont is eligible to receive Sales and Use Tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment, as well as benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. The company also qualifies for a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created and a Research and Development Expenses Tax Credit for qualifying R&D expenses. Funding and services to support DuPont employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

“DuPont’s decision to expand its manufacturing and technology presence in Chesterfield County is a strong testament to the greater Richmond region’s supportive environment for 21st-century manufacturers,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Companies from around the world continue to locate and expand in the area for its skilled workforce and top-tier institutions of higher education, including Virginia Commonwealth University, Reynolds Community College, and John Tyler Community College. Virginia is proud to have partnered with DuPont for 90 years, and we look forward to their next phase of growth.”

“The DuPont Spruance site has been proud to call Richmond its home for over 90 years,” said David Johnson, DuPont Spruance Site Manager. “Since 2015 we have invested more than $250 million to upgrade and improve our manufacturing assets that deliver essential innovations for our customers around the world. We value the support we have received from the Governor, Chesterfield County and other state and local economic development organizations to bring skilled jobs to and expand manufacturing in the area.”

DuPont has operated the Spruance Plant in Chesterfield County since 1929, where it currently produces Kevlar®, Nomex®, and Tyvek®.

DuPont is one of the largest employers in Chesterfield County and the Spruance site is the company’s single largest manufacturing site, employing more than 2,000 people. DuPont recently celebrated its 90th anniversary of operating and providing Richmond-area residents with competitive paying jobs for a broad range of skill sets and experience levels.

“We are so appreciative of DuPont’s presence in Chesterfield County for the past 90 years,” said Chair of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Leslie Haley. “We are excited that they continue to invest in and grow their Spruance facility. DuPont is a valued community partner and we congratulate them on celebrating 90 years of successful operations here in Chesterfield County.”

“It is always positive for the state’s economy when a business like DuPont decides to expand its presence in Virginia,” said John Reinhart, CEO and Executive Director of the Virginia Port Authority. “It is satisfying to learn that part of the decision to reinvest in the Commonwealth came as a result of the positive long-term relationship that exists between the port and DuPont, as well as the incentives provided to the company through The Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Grant Program and the Virginia Port Tax Credits. We are looking forward to many more years of serving as the international trade gateway for DuPont.”

“DuPont has been a valuable corporate partner and employer in Chesterfield County for nearly 90 years, and we are proud to see this innovative company continue to grow in our community,” said Del. Delores McQuinn. “The company’s willingness to continue investing in the Commonwealth’s growth and economy through this expansion will help to build community wealth.”

“DuPont continues to set the standard of innovation as it revolutionizes technology-based solutions, agricultural materials, and chemicals,” said Sen. Rosalyn Dance. “On behalf of the 16th Senatorial District, I would like to thank Gov. Northam, DuPont, the Port of Virginia, and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for this tremendous accomplishment. We are immensely grateful for Dupont’s commitment over the past 90 years to increasing job opportunities for Virginians.”

