Dumpster fire leads to arrest of Staunton arson suspect

Staunton Police have arrested a suspect in a dumpster fire set in the 800 block of Bells Lane last week.

The suspect, Joseph C. Perez Soto, 37, of Staunton, was charged with burning or destroying personal property and was arrested without incident.

Perez Soto is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.