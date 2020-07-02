Duke women’s basketball coach Joanne P. McCallie resigns: Citing contract issues

Duke women’s basketball coach Joanne P. McCallie has resigned her position, effective immediately, and published reports are citing issues related to her contract.

McCallie was entering the final year of her contract, and she said in a video statement posted to the program’s Twitter account that no agreement on her status beyond next season had been reached.

“As a coach in the final year of my contract, uncertainty is natural and it takes away from confidence and fun,” McCallie said. “I am pretty sure there is a level of uncertainty amongst the Duke family. I want to bring clarity with great pride for all.”

McCallie had posted a 330-107 record in her 13 seasons at Duke, earning ACC Coach of the Year honors three times.

Her career record, including stops at Maine and Michigan State, is 646-255.

Duke had struggled each of the past two seasons, though, going 15-15 in 2018-2019 and 18-12 in 2019-2020.

“Here at Duke, Joanne’s extraordinary passion for excellence produced championship-level success and provided many timeless, captivating moments for both our student-athletes and fans,” Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White said in a statement. “To be sure, Joanne’s unwavering commitment to leadership and service has had an enormous impact on the development of countless young women over the past three decades.”

Duke will begin its search for McCallie’s replacement immediately.

Story by Chris Graham

