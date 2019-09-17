Duke QB alum Daniel Jones named starter for New York Giants
That escalated quickly. I love using that line from “Anchorman.” Seems apropos with the New York Football Giants naming Daniel Jones the starting QB.
Jones, the Duke product, taken sixth in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, to much consternation, on the part of the likes of Donovan McNabb, anyway, seemed destined to be starting at some point in his rookie season.
The Giants are in rebuild mode, or so they’d like to think. They’re not really building yet, so it’s more like the end of the teardown, maybe, if they’re lucky.
Eli Manning makes no sense for a team finishing out a teardown. Manning is a 15-year vet for a team that is 0-2 for the sixth time in seven seasons.
Jones is the future. Maybe. The Giants need to find that out.
He had a solid preseason, which is worth as much as a warm pitcher of spit.
It’s time to see what he has against full-on NFL regular-season schemes.
I imagine, given his pedigree, having played at Duke, under quarterback whisperer David Cutcliffe, that he’ll do fine, eventually.
Again, time to see what he can do.
Story by Chris Graham
