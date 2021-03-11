first bank  

Duke out of ACC Tournament: Virginia Tech-North Carolina game moved to 8:30 p.m. start

Published Thursday, Mar. 11, 2021, 11:46 am

2021 acc tournamentThe Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Duke vs. Florida State ACC men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal game has been canceled. The game was scheduled to be played on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Duke men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

With the cancelation Florida State advances to the ACC Tournament semifinals and will play the winner of tonight’s North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.

 


