Duke manhandles Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, wins 45-10

Published Friday, Sep. 27, 2019, 10:40 pm

Virginia TechIs the domain FireJustinFuente.com available? Asking for a friend.

Virginia Tech, coming off a bye following a one-score win over FCS Furman, led 3-0 at the end of one quarter, then was gobsmacked by a Duke team that was somehow a two-and-a half-point underdog coming in.

Duke won, 45-10, and it looked worse than that.

The Blue Devils (3-1, 1-0 ACC) outgained the Hokies 422-259, and gained a backbreaking 234 yards on the ground.

Virginia Tech (2-2, 0-2 ACC) was never able to get going offensively, with coach Justin Fuente opting to go with two quarterbacks, his usual starter, Ryan Willis, and backup Herndon Hooker, neither of who could get a rhythm going.

Willis took the majority of snaps, but was just 7-of-18 passing for 112 yards, the bulk of his production coming on a 72-yard third-quarter TD pass to Damon Hazelton on a busted Duke coverage.

Hooker only attempted two passes, and ran four times for 11 yards.

Duke QB Quentin Harris had a nice dual-threat night, gaining 100 yards on the ground, including a 42-yard third-quarter touchdown after a failed Tech fourth-down conversion attempt, and going a quietly efficient 20-of-27 for 163 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Story by Chris Graham

 



