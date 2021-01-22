Duke Hall exhibit to feature work of indigenous, contemporary artist

The work of multidisciplinary artist Skeena Reece will be on display at the Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art at James Madison University through March 7.

Based in British Columbia, Reece is of Tsimshian/Gitksan and Cree descent, and her performances combine indigenous culture, myth and humor to address racial stereotypes and the effects of colonization. In “Honey and Sweetgrass,” Reece will exhibit a range of performance art, videos, photography and installation works.

“Skeena Reece is an important voice in contemporary art,” says Dr. Beth Hinderliter, gallery director. “She offers us insight into the care, compassion and strength of indigenous women as well as giving us critiques of the violence of colonialism.”

Reece studied media arts at Emily Carr Institute of Art and Design and received the British Columbia Fulmer Award in First Nations Art (2012) and the Viva Award (2014). Reece won a Leo Award for best actress for her work on Savage (2010), a film by Lisa Jackson. The film also won a Genie Award for Best Short Film, Golden Sheaf Award for Best Multicultural Film, Reel World Outstanding Canadian Short Film, and Leo Award for Best Editing.

She participated in the 17th Sydney Biennale in Australia.

Recent solo exhibitions include The Sacred Clown & Other Strangers (2015) at Urban Shaman Contemporary Aboriginal Art (Winnipeg, MB); Moss (2017) at Oboro Gallery (Montreal, QC); Touch Me (2018) at Comox Valley Art Gallery (Courtenay, BC); Surrounded (2019) at the Belkin Art Gallery (Vancouver, BC); and, Àbadakone (2020) at the National Gallery of Canada (Ottawa).

The exhibition will be online and in person at the gallery, with an opening artist talk on Jan. 27. Details will be available at the gallery website, www.jmu.edu/dukehallgallery/index.shtml.

Contact Beth Hinderliter, director of the Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art, at (540) 568-6407 or by email at hindersb@jmu.edu for more information or to schedule a group visit.

Gallery information

The gallery is free to all guests. Please contact the gallery for groups larger than 25. Visit jmu.edu/dukehallgallery for location, hours and parking information.

Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art’s mission is to present the highest level of fine art experiences and to create an active space for robust discourse of vital issues facing our society. It is a space where the local and academic community share ideas about contemporary art and our wider cultural experiences. Art breaks barriers between languages and brings us together to be inspired and knowledgeable citizens, no matter where we come from.

