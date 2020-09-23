Duke Football: Blue Devils lose both of their starting corners to injury

Awful news for Duke: which will be without the services of both starting cornerbacks for this weekend’s game at Virginia, and for the foreseeable future.

Redshirt junior cornerback Josh Blackwell underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee suffered in Sunday’s practice and will be out indefinitely.

The Buford, Ga., native started Duke’s opening two games, making four tackles, including one tackle for loss. He was also the Blue Devils’ primary punt returner, registering five returns this season for 35 yards.

Senior cornerback Mark Gilbert underwent surgery on Tuesday to remove a loose bone fragment in his right foot and will also be out of action indefinitely.

The Fayetteville, N.C., native started Duke’s opening two games, making eight tackles, and intercepting one pass. In 29 career games, Gilbert has accumulated 65 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, and 17 pass breakups.

