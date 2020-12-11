Duke cancels remaining nonconference games

Duke has scuttled its remaining nonconference schedule, per a news release attributing the move to an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 and to allow players time to spend with their families over the holidays.

You’re not allowed to think that it has anything to do at all with the 2-2 start.

“This is the best decision we could make as a program, in making sure that we are doing the right thing for our players,” coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “This will also allow our team to have time over the holidays to safely enjoy with their families. These kids need to be with their families, at least for a little bit. So we will play the Notre Dame game on Dec. 16, and then allow our team four or five days at home before returning here to prepare for the remainder of our ACC schedule – and hopefully get to play all of them. These kids go through so much, and we need to take care of them.”

The holidays part of this is spot on. Players at Duke – and elsewhere – have had limited in-person contact with immediate family since the summer.

This was at the heart of an announcement by the Boston College football program that it isn’t interested in a bowl game, opting out to allow players and staff to be able to get back to whatever normal they can in the here and now.

Virginia football hasn’t made a formal announcement to that effect, but seems to be headed in a similar direction.

As far as Duke is concerned, all you’re missing out on here as a fan is matchups with Charleston Southern, Elon and Gardner-Webb, all games that you’d pencil in as Ws.

That’s why you’re not allowed to think the games are being canceled because Duke is 2-2.

They’re going to want those wins, light and fluffy as they’d be, come March.

Story by Chris Graham

