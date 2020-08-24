Duke announces attendance restrictions for fall sports

Duke University will begin its fall sport program seasons without spectators at home events.

“To be sure, our venues will not be the same without our passionate, energetic fan base,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Kevin White. “Given the unique and challenging circumstances, this determination was reached with the health and safety of our fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff at the forefront. As this evolving process continues, it is imperative to be both adaptable and compliant in anticipation of hosting fans in the near future.”

Contests played on Duke’s campus will include essential game management personnel and broadcast media.

Traditional parking lots used by fans on gameday will be closed.

Fans who have purchased season and single-game tickets for the upcoming football season or have seating and suite contracts in Blue Devil Tower will receive email correspondence regarding options.

Despite the attendance constraints for football games, Duke fans have an opportunity to support the team at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium with a fan cutout of individuals or pets. Several different packages are available and include stadium location options, weekly prize drawings and the ability to have the cutout autographed by head coach David Cutcliffe.

Images placed in the seats will help replicate the gameday atmosphere in the stadium as well as provide an enhanced visual presence for the television audience.

Proceeds from sales will go directly to Duke Athletics to support our student-athletes during these unprecedented times.

For more information, visit www.GoDuke.com/DukeCutout.

Information regarding the virtual fan experience for football games at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium will be available at a later date.

The Blue Devil football team opens the home portion of the 2020 schedule against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 19. Amended schedules for Duke’s men’s cross country, women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball teams have yet to be released.

