Duignan’s personal best leads UVA pole vaulters at the Virginia Tech Challenge

Published Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, 5:22 pm

UVA junior Colin Duignan set a collegiate best mark of 4.92m (16’-1.75”) to finish fourth overall at the Virginia Tech Challenge on Saturday.

Duignan’s mark was good enough to move him up to ninth place on UVA’s all-time performance list.

Classmate Kane Aldrich (Naples, Fla.) placed eighth in the competition with a best clearance of 4.77m (15’-7.75”).

On the women’s side, sophomore Maya Maloney cleared 3.74m (12’-3.25”) and finished 10th.

Former Cavalier Bridget Guy, competing unattached, won the pole vault with best height of 4.54m (14’-10.75”). Grad student Brenton Foster, who will compete for UVA during the outdoor season, took first place in the high jump with a top effort of 2.20m (7’-2.5”).

Grad student Sam Young, who will also compete for UVA in the spring, was third in the pole vault with a best mark of 5.14m (16’-10.25”).

