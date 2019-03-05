DUI crash in Page County sends woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper C.S. Kline is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Page County. The crash occurred Monday at 4:55 p.m. on Route 340 at 1 tenth of a mile north of Route 685.

A 2004 Mazda 3 was traveling north on Rt. 340 when it crossed the center-line and collided head on with a south bound 2012 Toyota Scion.

The driver of the Toyota, Saunie L. Dearing, 51, of Elkton, Va., was seriously injured in the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center. Dearing was wearing her seat-belt.

The driver of the Mazda, Chad B. Seal, 38, of Luray, Va., was not injured in the crash. Seal was wearing his seat-belt.

Seal was arrested for 18.2-266 driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation.

