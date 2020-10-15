Dubai for first timers: Places you must visit

Dubai is one of the top tourist destinations in the world. The eclectic mix of old world charm and modernity is the reason for its popularity as a tourist destination. A desert with sand dunes has been converted into a wonderful city with high skyscrapers and all modern amenities that one can wish for. It is also a great shopping destination. But Dubai is not about only modernity because the city has a great history and you can learn about the culture and tradition of the city in its old lanes. While on their Dubai trips a lot of tourists usually do not get to see the diversity that Dubai has to offer, they keep returning to the place to understand the city better, the city has a magnetic pull because travellers who visit the city keep coming back for more. If you are visiting Dubai for the first time, the following places are a must visit:

Burj Khalifa

Naturally, the major attraction in Dubai is Burj Khalifa, which is the tallest building in the whole wide world. It is 830 meters tall and is at the centre of the city right next to the Dubai Mall. The building can be seen from anywhere in Dubai. The best views in your Dubai trips can be seen from the observation deck in Burj Khalifa. The deck is in the 124th floor and you can view the city and its surroundings from the deck. The best part is the elevator ride to the 124th floor which takes around a minute. The observation deck entry is not free you need to pay for it, the sunrise and sunset views are costlier than the normal day tickets.

Old Dubai

Old Dubai is the real Dubai, you will get to know the origins of the county. If you want to learn about the culture of a country always visit the older parts of that place. The Arab traditions and culture can be learnt on your Dubai trips by visiting Old Dubai. The maze like paths and narrow streets are a delight and while in Old Dubai you should have the traditional tea in a Dubai tea house. You can also learn a lot about the Dubai Creek and how the different tribes tried to control it and how different tribes lived on different sides of the creek. Old Dubai is also home to many souks and you can buy memorabilia from these souks. For dresses you have the textile souk, for spices you have the spice souks and the best of all is the gold souk at Deira.

Desert Safari

A visit to Dubai without going on a desert safari is a waste of a Dubai trip. Get away from the city life and into the tranquil desert. Nature’s beauty is something that has to be experienced. You can go on camel rides here and stay in Bedouin tents. Most Desert Safaris also include a belly dance and other cultural programs, with wonderful Arab cuisine. For the adventure enthusiasts there are activities like dune bashing, quad bikes, dune buggies and sand boarding. It is an experience which you want to keep doing again and again.

Dhow Cruise

A dhow is a traditional boat that was used to transport things in the olden days. Nowadays these dhows have been converted into restaurants and you can eat and relax while traveling in the water and watch the city in all its beauty. The cuisine is great and there are entertainment options such as belly dancing or Tanura dancing and singing. The dhows operate on Dubai Creek and the Dubai Marina and you can choose any, the only difference being the area, otherwise the service is similar on both.

La Mer

La Mer is the beach in Dubai and one of the places that tourists like to throng. There are many wonderful restaurants around the beach as well as a waterpark. For shoppers there are a lot of shops where they can find memorabilia. The wharf in the middle is the major attraction.

Special Note

A special note for first time visitors – Dubai is a cosmopolitan city but is still a conservative one. You need to dress properly when you are visiting here. Do not wear shorts of short skirts. Your inner garments must be concealed at all times. Your shoulders, chest and knees need to be covered. At La Mer you may wear bikinis but you need to cover up soon after.

The best way to visit Dubai is to use the services of tour operators like Memphis Tours. They have been in the travel business since 1965. They offer private guided tours and also are known for their service. If you need custom tours, they will be able to assist you with it too.

