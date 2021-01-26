Duangmanee, Orischak lead UVA to third-place finish at Timuquana Collegiate
Freshman George Duangmanee and senior Andrew Orischak led Virginia to a third-place finish at the Timuquana Collegiate in Jacksonville, Fla.
The Hoos shot 4-over 292 during the final round after holding the event lead following the first 36 holes of play.
UVA finished the 11-team tournament at 20-under 844.
Duangmanee and Orischak both shot even-par 72 on Tuesday. Duangmanee tied for fourth place at 8-under 208 while Orischak tied for eighth at 6-under 210. It was Orischak’s eighth top-10 finish during his career.
Duangmanee posted 15 birdies over 54 holes of play, tying for the most of any player in the field.
Sophomore Pietro Bovari finished at 3-under 213 and placed 19th. He posted a final-round score of 76.
Freshman Chris Fosdick also shot 76 and ended play in 33rd place at 1-over 217. Senior Jimmie Massie equaled Duangmanee and Orischak’s final-round efforts with a round of even par 72. He was 41st overall at 3-over 219.
Freshman Grayson Wotnosky, who competed as an individual, was 66th at 10-over 226.
The Cavaliers are off until Feb. 19 when they travel to Florida State for the three-day Seminole Intercollegiate at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.
Timuquana Collegiate
Team Results
- Liberty 287-273-283-843
- Florida 278-281-284-843
- Virginia 275-277-292-844
- North Florida 281-287-279-847
- Oklahoma State 287-281-279-847
- Florida State 288-274-286-848
- South Florida 286-285-284-855
- Notre Dame 285-283-289-857
- Purdue 291-278-293-862
- Jacksonville 280-285-297-862
- UCF 285-285-297-867
Individual Leaders
- Vincent Norrman, Florida State 68-66-69-203
- Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Oklahoma State 69-67-68-204
- Albin Bergstrom, South Florida 67-71-69-207
Virginia Results
- George Duangmanee 67-69-72-208
- Andrew Orischak 70-68-72-210
- Pietro Bovari 67-70-76-213
- Chris Fosdick 71-70-76-217
- Jimmie Massie 75-72-72-219
- Grayson Wotnosky* 73-76-77-226
* Competing as an individual