Duangmanee, Orischak lead UVA to third-place finish at Timuquana Collegiate

Freshman George Duangmanee and senior Andrew Orischak led Virginia to a third-place finish at the Timuquana Collegiate in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Hoos shot 4-over 292 during the final round after holding the event lead following the first 36 holes of play.

UVA finished the 11-team tournament at 20-under 844.

Duangmanee and Orischak both shot even-par 72 on Tuesday. Duangmanee tied for fourth place at 8-under 208 while Orischak tied for eighth at 6-under 210. It was Orischak’s eighth top-10 finish during his career.

Duangmanee posted 15 birdies over 54 holes of play, tying for the most of any player in the field.

Sophomore Pietro Bovari finished at 3-under 213 and placed 19th. He posted a final-round score of 76.

Freshman Chris Fosdick also shot 76 and ended play in 33rd place at 1-over 217. Senior Jimmie Massie equaled Duangmanee and Orischak’s final-round efforts with a round of even par 72. He was 41st overall at 3-over 219.

Freshman Grayson Wotnosky, who competed as an individual, was 66th at 10-over 226.

The Cavaliers are off until Feb. 19 when they travel to Florida State for the three-day Seminole Intercollegiate at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

Timuquana Collegiate

Team Results

Liberty 287-273-283-843 Florida 278-281-284-843 Virginia 275-277-292-844 North Florida 281-287-279-847 Oklahoma State 287-281-279-847 Florida State 288-274-286-848 South Florida 286-285-284-855 Notre Dame 285-283-289-857 Purdue 291-278-293-862 Jacksonville 280-285-297-862 UCF 285-285-297-867

Individual Leaders

Vincent Norrman, Florida State 68-66-69-203 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Oklahoma State 69-67-68-204 Albin Bergstrom, South Florida 67-71-69-207

Virginia Results

George Duangmanee 67-69-72-208 Andrew Orischak 70-68-72-210 Pietro Bovari 67-70-76-213 Chris Fosdick 71-70-76-217 Jimmie Massie 75-72-72-219 Grayson Wotnosky* 73-76-77-226

* Competing as an individual

