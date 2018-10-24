Drug Take Back Day set for Oct. 27

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is participating with the GAPP Coalition on the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, on Saturday, Oct. 27.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a prescription drug collection site at the Sheriff’s Office located at 127 Lee Highway in Verona between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

