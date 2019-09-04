Drug raid in Waynesboro nets three arrests

A drug raid in Waynesboro on Tuesday resulted in three arrests.

Misti Raine Carter, 36, of Staunton, Jennifer Lynn Mace, 38, of Waynesboro, and Eric Thomas Shaffer, 34, of Grottoes, were all taken into the custody in the raid on a residence in the 1600 block of Fifth Street.

Sheffer and Mace were charged with possession of methamphetamine. Carter was charged with possession of cocaine.

All three were held without bond and transported to the Middle River Regional Jail.

