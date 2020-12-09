Drive-through Santa visits coming to Downtown Harrisonburg on Saturday

Pendleton Community Bank and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance are inviting families on Saturday from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m., to safely visit Santa in the Downtown Pendleton Bank drive-through so children can let him know what they’d like for Christmas.

Families can come to the drive-through at the PCB branch located on Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg to participate in this free community offering.

“When HDR approached us about this idea, we were honored to play a role in making Christmas special for the children in our Harrisonburg community after all they’ve gone through this year,” said William Loving, President & CEO of PCB. “Our downtown team is so excited to be apart of this safe way for families to visit Santa this year, not to mention putting our centrally located drive through to a great community use.”

This socially-distanced Santa visit will allow families to safely stay in their cars, roll down their windows, and talk with Santa who will be stationed behind the bank teller’s window. Santa would like to hear from as many children as possible so we ask that each family limit their time with him to three minutes or less.

“This is a great partnership between HDR and our wonderful community-minded partner – Pendleton Community Bank,” says Andrea Dono, Executive Director of HDR. “We wanted to find a way for children to enjoy the magic of the holidays but do it in a way that was safe for everyone during the pandemic.”

Visit the Facebook page for more information: fb.me/e/5dvmXZET6

How to Visit Santa

Participants must follow these instructions to enter the Downtown Pendleton Bank drive through. Participants are asked to enter the drive-through from Court Square and not queue and block traffic on W Water Street.

Enter Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg from Main Street and make sure your car is in the right lane inside Court Square. Follow the instructions of volunteers who will be wearing traffic safety vests. They will guide you into the bank’s parking lot from Court Square through to Water Street. Follow the direction of the volunteer on Water Street who will help you safely make the turn onto W Water Street and immediately into the bank’s drive-through lane. When exiting the drive-through lane, please watch for pedestrians and other cars inside Court Square and exit safely to the right and mind on-coming traffic that has the right of way inside Court Square.

Check out HDR’s downtown directory for restaurant and shops to visit and support local this year: downtownharrisonburg.org/downtown-directory/

