Dr. Fauci joins today’s Basketball and Beyond with Coach K

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is today’s guest on Basketball and Beyond with Coach K, the weekly Sirius/XM radio show hosted by Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The show, which airs live at 6 p.m. ET today on ESPNU Radio (SiriusXM channel 30) but is available now, free of charge to non-subscribers, is highlighted by the important 30-minute conversation between Coach K and Fauci, where the two discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the globe and the key role Fauci has played.

Fauci, who has served as the director of NIAID since 1984 and received an honorary doctor of science degree from Duke in 1995, is a former point guard that captained his team at Regis High School in New York City in 1958.

Today’s show marks the final Basketball and Beyond with Coach K for this season. Although all previous episodes are also available to subscribers through SiriusXM On Demand, today’s full episode with Dr. Fauci has been be made available free of charge.

Information from Duke Athletics

