Dr. Cameron Webb to participate in virtual town hall on big money in politics
Dr. Cameron Webb, Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, will join Rep. Sharice Davids and Tiffany Muller of End Citizens United and Let America Vote for a virtual town hall on ending the dominance of big money in politics.
Speakers
- Dr. Cameron Webb, Candidate for VA-05
- Representative Sharice Davids, KS-03
- Tiffany Muller, President of End Citizens United and Let America Vote
Details
Monday, Aug. 31, 4-5 p.m.
The town hall is open to the public. Sign up here to receive access to the event livestream.