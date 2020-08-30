Dr. Cameron Webb to participate in virtual town hall on big money in politics

Dr. Cameron Webb, Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, will join Rep. Sharice Davids and Tiffany Muller of End Citizens United and Let America Vote for a virtual town hall on ending the dominance of big money in politics.

Speakers

Dr. Cameron Webb, Candidate for VA-05

Representative Sharice Davids, KS-03

Tiffany Muller, President of End Citizens United and Let America Vote

Details

Monday, Aug. 31, 4-5 p.m.

The town hall is open to the public. Sign up here to receive access to the event livestream.

