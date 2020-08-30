 

Dr. Cameron Webb to participate in virtual town hall on big money in politics

Published Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, 2:15 pm

Dr. Cameron Webb, Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, will join Rep. Sharice Davids and Tiffany Muller of End Citizens United and Let America Vote for a virtual town hall on ending the dominance of big money in politics.

Speakers

  • Dr. Cameron Webb, Candidate for VA-05
  • Representative Sharice Davids, KS-03
  • Tiffany Muller, President of End Citizens United and Let America Vote

Details

Monday, Aug. 31, 4-5 p.m.

The town hall is open to the public. Sign up here to receive access to the event livestream.


