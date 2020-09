Dr. Cameron Webb to participate in Greene County RISE voting block party

Fifth District Democratic congressional nominee Dr. Cameron Webb will be in Stanardsville on Saturday for a voting block party organized by Greene County RISE to raise awareness about voting options and registration as early voting begins this week across Virginia.

Dr. Webb will speak at the event being held on Court Street in Stanardsville at approximately 3 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

