Dr. Cameron Webb to hold town hall on economic opportunity

Published Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, 3:33 pm

Fifth District Democratic congressional nominee Dr. Cameron Webb will host a virtual town hall with Congressman Bobby Scott (D-VA-03) on Thursday.

The focus of the town hall will be to address questions from voters about the economy, from recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 response to expanding rural broadband, job training programs, and more.

The 8 p.m. town hall will be streamed on Webb’s Youtube and Facebook pages.

