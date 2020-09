Dr. Cameron Webb to hold healthcare town hall on Thursday

Published Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020, 3:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Fifth District Democratic congressional nominee Dr. Cameron Webb will host a virtual town hall on Thursday at 8:15 p.m.

Webb will join moderator Dr. Esther Choo to address questions from voters about issues in healthcare, from prescription drug prices to expanding access to coverage.

The town hall will be streamed on Webb’s Youtube and Facebook pages.

Related

Comments