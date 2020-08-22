Dr. Cameron Webb, Sen. Mark Warner to hold policy roundtable on healthcare
Dr. Cameron Webb, the Democratic Party nominee for the Fifth District congressional seat, and Sen. Mark Warner, who is up for re-election in November, will join local health care leaders and frontline providers for a policy roundtable on critical issues in healthcare.
The roundtable will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 4:30 p.m. at Champion Brewing in Charlottesville.
Speakers
- Dr. Cameron Webb
- Sen. Mark Warner
- Dr. Taison Bell
- Dr. Ebony Hilton
- Dr. Max Luna
- Dr. Amy Salerno
- Kellen Squire, RN
- Dr. Leigh-Ann Webb
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.