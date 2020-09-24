 

Dr. Cameron Webb holding events in Danville and Prince Edward County on Saturday

Published Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020, 7:23 pm

Dr. Cameron Webb

Fifth District Democratic congressional nominee Dr. Cameron Webb will be in Danville and Prince Edward County on Saturday for a series of events.

In honor of both National Public Lands Day and National Hunting & Fishing Day, Dr. Webb will begin his morning by going fishing in Prince Edward County before visiting and meeting with local small business owners in Farmville.

He will then spend the evening in Danville at the Danville NAACP for their Family & Friends Day Event at Westmoreland Playground, where he will speak at approximately 4:30 p.m.


