Dr. Cameron Webb announces district-wide tour: Events in Fluvanna, Campbell, Bedford, Franklin

Fifth District Democratic congressional nominee Dr. Cameron Webb will be visiting every county in the district between now and Election Day.

From small business tours to meet and greets, the Webb campaign will be hosting unique events in every county in the far-flung Fifth – which stretches from the Northern Virginia exurbs to the North Carolina border – over the next 26 days.

Each event will be announced the week of, and the first events are this Friday and Saturday.

Dr. Webb will be in Fluvanna on Friday for a meet and greet with local officials and voters in Fork Union. On Saturday he will travel to Campbell County for a skeet shoot, Bedford for a community college tour, and Franklin for a cookout.

Schedule

Meet & Greet in Fork Union

Friday, noon-1 p.m.

4321 James Madison Highway, #1, Fork Union

Event is open to the public

Invitation-Only Skeet Shoot hosted by Seven Oaks Dairy Farm

Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon

Tour of Central Virginia Community College, Bedford campus

Saturday, 3-4 p.m.

1633 Venture Boulevard, Bedford

Invitation-Only Cookout with Franklin County Democrats

Saturday, 5-7 p.m.

2410 S Main Street, Rocky Mount

