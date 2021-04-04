Doyles River bridge rehabilitation project begins on Monday

The Virginia Department of Transportation will rehabilitate the Route 629 (Browns Gap Turnpike) bridge over the Doyles River in Albemarle County.

Beginning Monday, Route 629 will be closed near the intersection of Route 624 (Headquarters Lane). Weather permitting, the road will reopen on April 16.

The Doyles River bridge was built in 1932 and is considered structurally deficient with a posted weight limit of 10 tons. When construction is complete, the bridge will be open to all legal weight vehicles.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure.

For more information about Virginia’s bridges and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit VDOT’s website, http://www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.

