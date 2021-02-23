Downtown Harrisonburg Restaurant Month celebrates Virginia’s first culinary district

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has expanded on its popular Taste of Downtown restaurant week celebration for 2021 by declaring March as Downtown Harrisonburg Restaurant Month.

Fans of downtown are encouraged to eat, drink, and shop at their favorite downtown restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, breweries, cideries, grocery stores, and the farmer’s market all month long to show their support for our culinary district and help their favorite businesses start 2021 strong after a turbulent 2020.

Downtown diners can expect to find specials, promotions, exclusive menus, and other limited-time offers as well as a month-long giveaway that will reward supporters of downtown food and drink establishments with Downtown Dollars.

Each Monday in March multiple winners will be drawn from receipts submitted the week prior to win $50 in Downtown Dollars to spend at Downtown Harrisonburg establishments.

Interested participants can learn more and enter the giveaway at tasteofdowntownhburg.com.

“This is historically one of the slowest times for downtown businesses, so this year, we wanted to spend a full month celebrating our beloved downtown culinary district,” Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance Executive Director Andrea Dono said. “We hope that foodies and fans of downtown will come out to support all of their favorite businesses as well as discover some new spots. Small businesses are still struggling to get to the other side of the pandemic and they still need our support.”

Customers are encouraged to explore the many great takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery options available downtown and have an amazing culinary experience safely from home.

To learn more about the month’s celebrations and to see a directory of downtown Harrisonburg food and drink establishments, visit tasteofdowntownhburg.com.

