 

Downtown Charlottesville Transit Station to reduce operating hours

Published Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, 9:19 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Charlottesville Area TransitEffective Wednesday, Charlottesville Area Transit’s Downtown Transit Station will reduce its hours of operation.

DTS will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed on weekends.

CAT is working diligently to ensure that all riders and staff reside in a safe and clean transit environment. CDC-approved cleaning materials have been issued to keep all high-touch areas on buses and in facilities clean and virus-free.

Until further notice, CAT will be operating on a normal schedule, providing continuous service to the public amidst growing concerns of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Service may be adjusted as conditions change.

For more updates, visit www.catchthecat.org or find CAT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

If you have any questions, email CAT@charlottesville.org or call customer service at (434) 970-3649.



augusta free press
augusta free press news

UVA Basketball Fans!

uva basketball team of destiny
Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”

Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Buy here.