Downtown Charlottesville Transit Station to reduce operating hours
Effective Wednesday, Charlottesville Area Transit’s Downtown Transit Station will reduce its hours of operation.
DTS will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed on weekends.
CAT is working diligently to ensure that all riders and staff reside in a safe and clean transit environment. CDC-approved cleaning materials have been issued to keep all high-touch areas on buses and in facilities clean and virus-free.
Until further notice, CAT will be operating on a normal schedule, providing continuous service to the public amidst growing concerns of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Service may be adjusted as conditions change.
For more updates, visit www.catchthecat.org or find CAT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
If you have any questions, email CAT@charlottesville.org or call customer service at (434) 970-3649.
