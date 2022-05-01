Douglass, Walsh, Weyant qualify for 2022 U.S. World Championship Team

Virginia swimmers Kate Douglass, Alex Walsh and Emma Weyant all qualified for the 2022 U.S. World Championship Team that will compete in Budapest, June 18-July 3.

All three swimmers were Olympic medalists last summer at the Tokyo Olympics.

Walsh secured her spot on the final night with a win in the 200-meter medley. Walsh set a US Open record with her first-place swim, finishing in 2:07.84 to become the fastest American ever in the event. Walsh was the Olympic silver medalist in the event. The Nashville, Tenn., native also made the U.S. World Championship Team in the 800-meter freestyle relay.

Douglass completed her trials with a fifth-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 24.67. The Pelham, N.Y., native had already made Team USA in the 100-meter butterfly and 400-meter freestyle relay.

Weyant qualified for the U.S. roster in the 400-meter medley. She is the reigning Olympic silver medalist in the event.

Freshman Gretchen Walsh placed third overall in the 50-meter freestyle, swimming a 24.53, just .03 seconds off first.

Freshman Jack Aikins closed out a strong week with a second-place finish (10th overall) in the B Final of the men’s 50-meter freestyle. Aikins clocked in with a 22.36.

Junior Maddie Donohoe also had several top finishes on the week and closed out her swims with a seventh-place finish in the 1500-meter freestyle on Saturday night. Donohoe finished in 16:34.31.

Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo will serve as Team USA’s women’s head coach for the 2022 FINA World Championship in Budapest.

