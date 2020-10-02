Doug Wilder endorses Mark Warner in Senate re-election race

I don’t usually like to write stories about Democrats endorsing Democrats, Republicans endorsing Republicans, because that’s what’s supposed to happen.

The item here – Doug Wilder endorsing Mark Warner in the 2020 U.S. Senate race – is a slight bit more man bites dog than the norm.

Yes, Warner was Wilder’s campaign manager in Wilder’s 1989 gubernatorial race, so there’s a personal tie there.

But Wilder is ever the wild card in his elder statesman days, famously not endorsing Creigh Deeds in the 2009 gubernatorial race, not endorsing Barack Obama for re-election in 2012, after backing Obama in 2008.

So, this Wilder endorsement for Warner feels like something.

“I’ve been proud to claim Mark Warner as a friend and early supporter in my gubernatorial aspirations,” Wilder said. “His service is much needed in our nation at this time. We are fortunate to have his seniority on the Senate Intelligence Committee and we need to keep him there.”

It’s also a pretty safe endorsement. The closest the race between Warner and Republican challenger Daniel Gade has been recently in the polls is 13 points.

Story by Chris Graham

