Dorian to deliver glancing blow to Northeast later in week

What will Dorian do? That’s the question on the minds of many along the East Coast and inland.

The projected track of Dorian will keep it just off the Southeast coast through Thursday. It is not expected to be nearly this strong when it nears the Northeast, but the storm could still pack a punch.

“As Dorian interacts with the non-tropical storm that will cross the Northeast Wednesday into Thursday, it should aid in the storm moving on a northeasterly path off the Northeast coast,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Miller said.

Dorian could take a similar track to that of Tropical Rainstorm Erin from last week.

