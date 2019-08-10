Doolittle blows save, Nats hand one to Mets, 7-6
Sean Doolittle got touched for four runs in the bottom of the ninth, handing the opener of a pivotal three-game series to the New York Mets, who rallied for a 7-6 win Friday night at Citi Field.
The Nats led most of the night, taking control with a three-run fourth, keyed by a two-run Juan Soto homer.
The Mets, who had come in having won 13 of their last 14, tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, on a two-run homer by Pete Alonso and a solo shot by J.D. Davis.
A two-run Anthony Rendon homer in the seventh put Washington back on top, and the Nationals padded the lead when Trea Turner scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.
Doolittle couldn’t get out of his own way in the bottom of the ninth. Todd Frazier tied the game with a three-run homer, after Davis led off the inning with a double, and Wilson Ramos singled.
Michael Conforto singled with two outs and two on for the walk-off.
Doolittle (6-4, 3.51 ERA) recorded his fifth blown save of 2019, surrendering four runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning of work.
Stephen Strasburg got a no-decision, allowing three runs on four hits in seven innings of work.
The Nats (61-54) dropped a game in the NL East standings to Atlanta, an 8-4 winner at Miami on Friday.
New York (60-56) inches ever closer in the wild-card standings. for the moment tying Milwaukee for the second wild-card spot in the National League, with Washington a game and a half ahead of the pack.
Story by Chris Graham
