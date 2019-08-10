Doolittle blows save, Nats hand one to Mets, 7-6

Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, 10:47 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

washington nationalsSean Doolittle got touched for four runs in the bottom of the ninth, handing the opener of a pivotal three-game series to the New York Mets, who rallied for a 7-6 win Friday night at Citi Field.

The Nats led most of the night, taking control with a three-run fourth, keyed by a two-run Juan Soto homer.

The Mets, who had come in having won 13 of their last 14, tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, on a two-run homer by Pete Alonso and a solo shot by J.D. Davis.

A two-run Anthony Rendon homer in the seventh put Washington back on top, and the Nationals padded the lead when Trea Turner scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

Doolittle couldn’t get out of his own way in the bottom of the ninth. Todd Frazier tied the game with a three-run homer, after Davis led off the inning with a double, and Wilson Ramos singled.

Michael Conforto singled with two outs and two on for the walk-off.

Doolittle (6-4, 3.51 ERA) recorded his fifth blown save of 2019, surrendering four runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning of work.

Stephen Strasburg got a no-decision, allowing three runs on four hits in seven innings of work.

The Nats (61-54) dropped a game in the NL East standings to Atlanta, an 8-4 winner at Miami on Friday.

New York (60-56) inches ever closer in the wild-card standings. for the moment tying Milwaukee for the second wild-card spot in the National League, with Washington a game and a half ahead of the pack.

Story by Chris Graham



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



 
augusta free press
 

Comments

%d bloggers like this: