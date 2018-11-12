Donuts with a Deputy event was big success

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The third annual Donuts with a Deputy event was hosted this past Saturday by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at Wilson Elementary School.

Approximately 450 were in attendance to interact with deputies and animal control officers over donuts and coffee. Children and adults were given a scavenger hunt designed to learn a special fact about each deputy present.

A coloring contest was held for the children, which will be judged by the ACSO, and winners will receive a nice prize which will be specially delivered. Deputies held a K-9 demonstration, which was enjoyed by all in attendance.

“The event was an absolute success for our community and the ACSO, and it could not have been possible without the support of the entire community,” said Sheriff Donald Smith.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment