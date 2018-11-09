Donuts with a Deputy event set for Saturday

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its third annual Donuts with a Deputy. The event will be held at Wilson Elementary School, located at 127 Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Fishersville, on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The event invites you to come out and get to know the deputies from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, and members of Augusta County Animal Control; all ages are encouraged to attend.

Donuts, fruit, milk, and coffee will be served. Door prizes will be given away. Other activities include a scavenger hunt, and a coloring contest for kids 12 and under.

There is no charge to attend.

