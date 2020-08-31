Don’t fear anti-aging: Try these skin care masks

As you age your skin begins to lose the lovely, healthy, radiance of youth. And the appearance of loose sagging skin, wrinkles and fine lines on neck and face are some of the signs of aging. You will certainly not find magical skin care products that will completely remove wrinkles and other aging signs from your face. However, you can drastically improve the condition of your skin by using some natural homemade anti-aging facial masks. These natural face masks are fun and affordable to make as all ingredients for making them are available within your own kitchen and nearby grocery store. Naturally reduce wrinkles and turn back the aging process with the following anti-aging facial mask recipes.

The Banana Skincare Face Mask

Bananas possess anti-aging properties which help to keep your skin beautiful and youthful looking. To make the banana skincare face mask, you will need one small banana, fresh heavy cream (2 tablespoons), organic honey (1 tablespoon) and oat flour (1 tablespoon). Mash the banana in a small bowl, and then add the other ingredients. Stir to mix properly. Now wash your face and apply this mask on your face and neck using your fingertips. Leave it on for thirty minutes. Rinse it off with warm water and then pat dry. This natural anti-aging mask is fantastic for smoothing out wrinkles and fine lines. Use this facial mask up to 3 times per week for best results.

The Honey and Carrot Anti-Aging Facial Mask

To make this facial mask, you will need 1/2 tablespoon of honey, 1/2 teaspoon of carrot juice and some soda bicarbonate (one pinch). Put the honey and carrot juice into a container and mix thoroughly. Apply the mixture on your face using a cotton ball soaked in soda bicarbonate water. Leave it on for about twenty minutes and then wash it off using warm water.

The Egg White and Honey Face Mask

This facial mask will help to reduce bumps, redness, fine lines, wrinkles as well as brighten facial skin. You will need one raw egg and 1/2 teaspoon of honey to make this anti-aging face mask. Mix the raw egg and honey in a small container until you get a consistent and smooth substance. Apply this face mask liberally on your neck and face and leave it on for fifteen minutes. After that wash it off using lukewarm water and gently pat dry your skin with a soft clean towel. Lastly, apply a moisturizer.

The Lemon and Peach Face Mask

You will need one teaspoon of lemon juice and two peaches. Mash the peaches in a bowl with a fork and then add the lemon juice. Stir to mix thoroughly. Apply the mixture on your neck and face and leave it on for fifteen to twenty minutes. Wash it off using warm water and finally moisturize your face.

The Honey and Glycerine Face Mask

To make this mask, you need 1 tablespoon of honey and 1 tablespoon of glycerine. Mix the ingredients thoroughly in a small bowl and apply on your neck and face before you go to bed at night. When you wake up in the morning, wash the mask off with warm, soft water.

Pamper your skin with these natural anti-aging face masks that will help you get rid of wrinkles and other anti-aging signs. These recipes are easy and fun to make and they offer the same or better results than store purchased products without the time or cost taken to find and purchase them.

