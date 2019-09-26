Donald McEachin statement on the IPCC oceans report

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) issued the following statement after the release of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Special Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate.

“The findings of the IPCC’s latest report underscore that we are paying a deadly cost for inaction,” said Congressman McEachin. “As global sea levels continue to rise, ecosystems teeter on the brink of collapse, and extreme weather phenomenon devastate communities across the globe with increased intensity and frequency.

If we fail to deviate from our current path, the consequences for our planet will be calamitous and irreversible. That is why I am committed to leading our transition to a clean energy economy and will be introducing the 100% Clean Economy Act of 2019. Transitioning our nation to a 100% clean energy economy will protect public health and our environment; create well-paying clean jobs and strengthen the economy; and mitigate the impacts of climate change for all communities and all generations, especially those disproportionately impacted by its worst effects.

Last week, we witnessed millions of young people strike in support of climate action. The IPCC report reinforces the urgency of our climate crisis, and it is our responsibility to act now for our children and our children’s children. We cannot afford to wait.”