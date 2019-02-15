Donald McEachin on Trump’s national emergency

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) issued this statement following the President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build a border wall.

“I am extremely dismayed and disappointed that the president issued a national emergency today to salvage a flawed campaign promise. He has railed about this wall since 2016 and voters last fall clearly rejected those priorities. His willingness to ignore Congress and our Constitutional separation of powers because his ego is damaged is a threat to our democracy. I will continue to stand in opposition to Trump’s ineffective, inhumane, and wasteful border wall.”

