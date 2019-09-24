Donald McEachin makes call for Trump impeachment
Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) released the following statement urging the House to pursue articles of impeachment.
“When I took the oath of office, I swore to uphold the Constitution and now, I must stand up for what I know is right,” said Congressman McEachin. “It is clear that the sitting president of the United States has repeatedly violated the law and damaged our democracy. Recent reports, if true, about his conversation with the president of Ukraine, demonstrate that he continues to place self-interest ahead of national interests, putting his desire to win re-election above our rule of law and national security. To look the other way is an abrogation of my oath, my duty, and my responsibility.”
