Donald McEachin announces new Eco Heroes district program
Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a new environmental program, Eco Heroes, for elementary school students in Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.
Participating students will complete a series of environmentally focused challenges to learn more about the importance of being eco-friendly in our daily lives.
“We are very excited to announce this special opportunity for the young people of my district,” said Congressman McEachin. “I am very concerned about the environment and the future health of our planet. I have been so impressed by the work, commitment and passion shown by youth around the world to improve the environment particularly after last week’s Youth Climate Strike. This is an opportunity for youngsters in our district to show their passion and be Eco Heroes and I look forward to seeing their great efforts.”
Students can register by emailing VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov until October 14, 2019. Participants will be recognized at a ceremony with local environmental leaders in Spring 2020. Any students needing resources to participate should contact Congressman McEachin’s Richmond office at 804-486-1840.
