Donald McEachin announces $200,000+ grant for Enrichmond Foundation

Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced a grant award of $220,888 issued by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) for an AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) project at the Enrichmond Foundation.

“I am pleased to see this award supporting the work of 20 AmeriCorps VISTA members in our community,”said Congressman McEachin. “The Enrichmond Foundation is working to make our community and public lands better every day. I hope that this grant award will quickly add to the good work already underway.”

Enrichmond is a non-profit organization founded in Richmond in 1990.

