Don Beyer to hold Northern Virginia Town Hall on impeachment investigation

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) will hold a town hall on the impeachment investigation on Thursday, Nov. 21 in the auditorium of Alexandria’s T.C. Williams High School.

Beyer will be joined by a panel of legal and national security experts, who will be announced in days to come as they are confirmed, to answer questions from constituents.

“This investigation is one of the most significant events of my lifetime, and at this critical moment it’s so important to communicate with the people I represent,” said Rep. Beyer. “My constituents have been extremely vocal about the process leading to a potential impeachment, and I want to make sure I do everything I can to make their voices heard in this process, answer their questions and tell them what I am hearing and thinking. I hope this town hall will be helpful for everyone who attends, whatever their views or political affiliation may be.”

The event is free and open to the public. Registration and details are available here.

