Don Beyer on USDA relocation of ERS, NIFA

Rep. Don Beyer (VA-08) comments today after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would move the Economic Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture to Kansas City.

“Once again, the Trump administration is toying with the lives of hardworking civil servants. Secretary Perdue’s decision to relocate the Economic Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture will have adverse effects on many families in Virginia’s Eighth Congressional District. This announcement is part of an unfortunate and entrenched pattern of disrespect for the expertise, well-being, stability and productivity of our federal workforce, especially in the National Capital Region.

“I stand with my colleagues in support of language in the Fiscal Year 2020 Agriculture Appropriations package to stop the Department from using any money for this relocation. The Trump administration must put a stop to forcing federal employees from choosing either their jobs or their homes in Virginia. I will continue to use my position and vote in Congress to find options to stop this unnecessary relocation.”

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google