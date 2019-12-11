Don Beyer on NDAA paid parental leave provision

Rep. Don Beyer is hailing a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act conference report that would guarantee twelve weeks of paid parental leave for all federal employees.

“This paid parental leave provision is one of the biggest victories for the federal workforce in my lifetime.

“Against all odds, Chairman Smith, Majority Leader Hoyer, and the House negotiating team won this historic concession from an administration which has at times shown fierce hostility to the federal workforce.

“All American workers deserve paid family and medical leave, and I will continue to work with my colleagues in pursuit of that goal. This measure represents enormous progress.”

