Dominion Energy work to impact traffic in Downtown Staunton

Published Wednesday, Sep. 8, 2021, 3:03 pm

Dominion Energy is working with the City of Staunton to underground certain electric lines in the downtown area as part of the city’s Central Avenue Streetscape project.

This utility work will impact traffic patterns in the city, and drivers should consider alternate routes.

Dominion Energy crews will begin the work on Tuesday, Sept. 14, and the project is anticipated to take two to three weeks, weather permitting. Work will be completed in phases, beginning with Pump Street and Central Street, followed by Lewis Street, and ending with Baldwin Street.

Traffic detours will be posted in the work area.

For more information, visit www.ci.staunton.va.us/centralavenue.