Dominion suspends disconnections in response to coronavirus
Dominion Energy today provided the following statement regarding customer bills during the COVID-19 pandemic:
“Our customers should not have to worry about losing service during this critical time. Therefore, Dominion Energy suspended all service disconnections for nonpayment earlier this week. We know the communities we serve rely on us to provide an essential service. We remain committed to providing reliable energy service 24-7.”
