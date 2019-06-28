Dominion Energy seeks projects to expand solar development in Virginia

Dominion Energy Virginia is continuing its support of solar development in the Commonwealth with a pair of requests for proposals (RFPs) for smaller-scale projects to help lower its customers’ carbon footprint.

The Community Solar and Small Scale Solar RFPs will help the company meet its target of having 3,000 megawatts (MW) of new solar and wind energy in operation or under development by 2022 in Virginia. At peak output, that’s enough energy to power 750,000 homes. The company has committed to cut carbon emissions by 55-percent by 2030 and 80-percent by 2050 across the 18 states it serves.

The first RFP continues the development of the company’s Community Solar Pilot program. The voluntary program allows customers to purchase energy from new solar facilities located in communities throughout Dominion Energy Virginia’s service territory.

The second RFP encourages the development of solar installations up to one megawatt in capacity, including rooftop installations with a capacity of at least 50 kilowatts (kw). Both RFPs seek third-party developers to build projects within Dominion Energy Virginia’s transmission and distribution footprint.

The solar expansion is enabled by the Grid Transformation & Security Act of 2018. The landmark legislation supports a dramatic expansion of small and large-scale renewable energy projects. It calls for 500 MW of solar energy from projects of 1 MW or less, 50 MW of rooftop solar from projects of at least 50 kw, and for one-quarter of the projects to be owned by a third-party. The legislation also provides the framework to transform the energy grid to allow better integration of renewable energy resources while ensuring safe, reliable and affordable service to customers.

Dominion Energy is committed to expanding renewable energy generation as part of its strategy to reduce carbon emissions. The company’s solar footprint in the Commonwealth has grown rapidly in the last four years, with 30 facilities totaling 884 MW of solar generation in operation or under construction. Additionally, the company is also working with stakeholders to develop $25 million in solar incentives for low-income, senior, and disabled customers as enabled by legislation from the 2019 General Assembly. Nationwide, Dominion Energy has invested $3.6 billion in solar generation since 2013, helping bring more than 1,800 MW of solar into operation in nine states. That’s enough energy to power about 450,000 homes at peak output.

Developers seeking more information on the competitive bidding process and the RFP submittal documents for Community Solar should visit: www.dominionenergy.com/ communitysolar.

Developers seeking more information on the competitive bidding process and the RFP submittal documents for Small Scale Solar should visit: www.dominionenergy.com/ small-scale-solar-rfp.

In addition, the company also plans to issue another RFP in July for large scale solar projects as part of its commitment to have 3,000 MW in service or under development by the 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google